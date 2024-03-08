Report: Jaguars close to restructured deal for OG Brandon Scherff

The Jaguars are close to a restructured contract agreement with offensive guard Brandon Scherff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Scherff was projected as a salary cap casualty because of his $23.967 million cap number. He was scheduled to make a $15 million base salary.

Earlier in the day, the Jaguars reached agreement with their other starting guard, Ezra Cleveland, on a three-year, $28.5 million deal that includes $14.5 million in guaranteed money. All five starting offensive linemen from last season are under contract for 2024.

Scherff, 32, has spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville. Although he hasn't made the Pro Bowl since 2021, his final season in Washington, Scherff has been a consistent, reliable performer with the Jaguars in starting all 34 possible games.

In his nine-year career, Scherff has started 123 games and made five Pro Bowls and once was an All-Pro.