Report: Grizzlies exploring trade options for Andre Iguodala, won't give him buyout

The Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, but he might not be there to stay. According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the Grizzlies are reportedly exploring trade options for Iguodala, to send him and his $17.2 million contract to another team before next season.

McMahon also reported that the Grizzlies are not considering a buyout for Iguodala. If Iguodala did get a buyout, he was reportedly looking to land with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was Iguodala’s agent before he took the Lakers’ job, so the connection is there. But unless the Grizzlies change their mind, Iguodala probably won’t get to choose the next team he plays for.

While that’s not the ideal scenario for Iguodala, the Grizzlies obviously want to — and still can — get something in exchange for him. When they acquired Iguodala from the Warriors, they also received a lightly protected 2024 first-round pick. While he’s 35, he’s still considered good at his position. As the Warriors’ sixth man during the 2018-2019 season, he averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

According to McMahon, the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks are interested in trading for Iguodala. And though he likely wouldn’t have a say in where he goes from the Grizzlies, who knows what could happen after that. The team he’s traded to could be willing to negotiate a buyout, meaning he could still land on the Lakers — or any other team that needs him.

Iguodala’s ready to help a competitive team. And with the Grizzlies in rebuilding mode and looking for more assets and picks, keeping him would be a waste.

Andre Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies, but he might not be there very long. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

