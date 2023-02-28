Report: Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay two years after signing $72M contract

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be cut on the first day of the league year. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants will release wide receiver Kenny Golladay on March 15, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By waiting until March 15, they will save $6.7 million against their salary cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2023

Golladay signed a 4-year, $72M contract with the Giants in 2021. He totaled 43 receptions, 602 yards and 1 touchdown. By waiting until the start of the league year to cut him, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap. The team will still reportedly pay Golladay a $4.5M cash roster bonus.

