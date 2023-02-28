Report: Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay two years after signing $72M contract

1
Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·1 min read
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be cut on the first day of the league year. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants will release wide receiver Kenny Golladay on March 15, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Golladay signed a 4-year, $72M contract with the Giants in 2021. He totaled 43 receptions, 602 yards and 1 touchdown. By waiting until the start of the league year to cut him, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap. The team will still reportedly pay Golladay a $4.5M cash roster bonus.

This story will be updated

Recommended Stories