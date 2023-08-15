Report: Giants signing OL Julién Davenport

The New York Giants rested most of their starters and had a few reserves sit out last Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but one thing was still glaringly obvious: they have depth issues along the offensive line.

Perhaps more specifically, the Giants have depth issues at offensive tackle behind Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, who remains in concussion protocol.

In an effort to remedy that, the Giants held workouts on Tuesday in East Rutherford led by offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

Among those in attendance were Julien Davenport and Lorenz Metz.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the workouts will lead to a signing, with the Giants expected to ink Davenport to a deal.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Davenport was originally a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2017. He quickly became a journeyman, spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and Arizona Cardinals in addition to the Texans.

In six seasons, the 28-year-old Davenport has appeared in 60 career games with 32 starts. His last regular season appearance came in 2021 with the Colts.

Davenport’s best analytic season came in 2020 when he earned an overall grade of 72.3 courtesy of Pro Football Focus. That same year, he posted an 87.6 pass blocking grade.

In 2021 with the Colts, Davenport earned a career-low 45.3 overall grade from PFF.

