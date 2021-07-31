Report: Giants to host OL Austin Reiter for a visit

The New York Giants will meet with former Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter in the coming days.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the scheduled visit.

Free agent center Austin Reiter is expected to visit with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. Two-year starter in Kansas City also met with #Texans and #Bengals. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 31, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Reiter was originally a seventh-round pick of the Washington Football Team in the 2015 NFL draft. After two seasons in D.C., he signed with the Cleveland Browns for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before joining the aforementioned Chiefs in 2018.

Reiter, 29, has appeared in 59 career games with 33 starts.

Even prior to guard Shane Lemieux injuring his knee, the Giants had been poking around offensive lineman in search of potential depth. Head coach Joe Judge even indicated that a veteran could potentially be signed — although he was specifically speaking about a guard.

“Who knows, we may pick up somebody in the season who can play only left guard, or the strength is only left guard,” Judge said this week.

In addition to Reiter, the Giants have also recently met with or worked out wide receiver Cody Core, linebacker Todd Davis, offensive lineman Evan Boehm, running back Alfred Morris and quarterback Sean Mannion.

Both Morris and Mannion are expected to sign over the next few days.

