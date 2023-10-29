Report: Giants expect Daniel Jones to miss one more week, return Week 10 vs. Cowboys

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has already missed two game and will miss a third game today, is expected to miss one more game next week before he can return.

The Giants are targeting the Week 10 game at Dallas for Jones' return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

By that point, Jones would have missed a total of four games, including today against the Jets and next Sunday against the Raiders. Jones has still not been cleared for contact after suffering a neck injury, and coach Brian Daboll wouldn't even commit this week to Jones playing at all this season. But Daboll did say Jones is improving.

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is starting while Jones is out, and Taylor has played better than Jones, who was struggling before the injury. But the Giants have a lot invested in Jones, who signed a contract this offseason that guarantees him $36 million in 2024. That contract means the Giants are eager to get Jones back on the field and get him playing well, and they hope that will happen as soon as Week 10.