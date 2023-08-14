Report: Former XFL linebacker expected to sign with Patriots

Former XFL linebacker Carson Wells is reportedly expected to sign with the New England Patriots. The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported the news on Monday.

Wells, who played college football at Colorado, spent some time with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, before he ended up with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

He compiled 45 total tackles last season with the Battlehawks in 10 game appearances. The Patriots have been moving talent around on their roster in recent days with the team signing running back C.J. Marable and offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool over the weekend.

Of course, that also led to the team releasing linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and safety Jourdan Heilig.

The Patriots plan to sign LB Carson Wells, per a source. Ex-Bengals linebacker was recently in the XFL. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 14, 2023

With the reported Wells signing, the Patriots will have to make room once again by cutting a player already on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire