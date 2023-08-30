Report: Fan-favorite QB Malik Cunningham re-signs to Patriots practice squad

After being released on Tuesday, rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham is coming back to the New England Patriots—this time, on their practice squad.

This was confirmed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

New England released Cunningham in hopes that he would clear waivers and return to the team. Not only did Cunningham return, but the team also got Bailey Zappe back on the practice squad as well. This gives New England additional quarterback depth on the roster, with the position being headlined by starter Mac Jones.

Cunningham showed his versatility in the preseason. He went 3-of-6 passing for 19 yards. He also played the wide receiver position, as the team experimented throughout the course of the preseason.

QBs Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham (also WR) are both planning to re-sign with the Patriots practice squad. And while the sound is a little muffled, I believe I hear Bill Belichick's favorite Taylor Swift song – "You Need to Calm Down" — playing from his Gillette office. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2023

At the very least, the Patriots have more quarterback depth than they did on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if New England brings Cunningham off the practice squad and uses his athleticism within the offense in the regular season.

