Report: Falcons request second interviews with Mike Macdonald, Anthony Weaver

Though the Falcons have interviewed Bill Belichick twice, they may not be close to making a decision on their next head coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta has requested second interviews with Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for the head coaching vacancy.

But with Macdonald and Weaver coaching in the AFC Championship Game, the Falcons will not be able to meet with either coach until next week.

Macdonald and Weaver each interviewed with Atlanta virtually, which means they'll be able to have an in-person interview during the bye week should Baltimore advance to Super Bowl LVIII. If the Ravens lose on Sunday, then Macdonald and Weaver can interview at any time.

Macdonald has been Baltimore's defensive coordinator for the last two years. He was also on the Ravens' staff from 2014-2020 before spending the 2021 season as the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator.

Weaver has been with the Ravens for the last two seasons as defensive line coach. A Ravens second-round pick back in 2002, Weaver recorded 15.5 sacks in 103 games with Baltimore and Houston.