Report: Falcons to meet with Jim Harbaugh again next week

The Falcons had a second interview with Bill Belichick on Friday. They are scheduling a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Harbaugh previously met in-person with them Tuesday.

He has spent the past nine years as head coach at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the national championship this season. Harbaugh previously spent four seasons (2011-14) as head coach for the 49ers.

He interviewed with the Chargers on Monday and also reportedly is negotiating an extension with Michigan.

The Falcons also have completed interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

They have requested Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Falcons also will interview former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel next week.

The Falcons are replacing Arthur Smith, who was fired after three consecutive 7-10 seasons.