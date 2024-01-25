Report: Falcons choose Raheem Morris over Bill Belichick for HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Falcons have found their new head coach, and it isn't Bill Belichick.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Thursday that the Falcons have hired Raheem Morris for their head coaching position. They landed on Morris after interviewing 14 candidates including Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and Jim Harbaugh. Vrabel remains on the market with Belichick while Harbaugh was hired as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Falcons are zeroing in on Raheem Morris as their next head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Lx0kvOhgw4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2024

Morris has extensive NFL coaching experience dating back to 2002, when he started his career on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. He rose through the ranks and eventually became the Bucs' head coach from 2009-11.

He has history with the Falcons, serving as their assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2015-19, then their defensive coordinator/interim head coach during the 2020 campaign. Since 2021, Morris has been on Sean McVay's staff as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator.

With the Falcons job no longer available, Belichick's current options are limited to the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Belichick has only interviewed with Atlanta to this point. It's possible the former New England Patriots head coach sits out the 2024 season and awaits another head-coaching opportunity in 2025.

The #Falcons were the only team to interview legendary coach Bill Belichick, and there are no known scheduled interviews. Potentially, Belichick could sit out the year and await an opportunity in 2025. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

Two additional head-coaching vacancies could open up for Belichick within the next month. The Buffalo Bills would be an intriguing option if they decide to move on from Sean McDermott, and the Kansas City Chiefs would be an obvious fit if Andy Reid retires after the postseason.