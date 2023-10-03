Report: Eagles agree to terms with Bradley Roby

The Eagles are signing free agent cornerback Bradley Roby after his workout Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Roby can play the slot, which would allow the Eagles to move James Bradberry back outside.

Roby has remained a free agent since the Saints released him Aug. 29.

The Texans traded Roby to the Saints in 2021, and he had 59 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles in 27 games for New Orleans. The 2014 first-round pick spent five seasons in Denver before playing two years in Houston.

Roby won a Super Bowl ring in his second season with the Broncos and will now try to get a second one with the Eagles, which, according to Schultz, was the lure of signing with the Eagles.