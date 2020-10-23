Report: Dwayne Haskins fined by Washington for violating COVID-19 protocol

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was reportedly fined by the club after violating COVID-19 protocol, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Haskins reportedly made a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel, which is against Washington Football Team policy. Haskins was fined $4,833, according to Schefter.

Washington fined Dwayne Haskins $4,833 and the max could have been $14,650, per source. https://t.co/HdqkHIm8VW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Haskins’ family friend reportedly checked into the hotel, but did not come into contact with Haskins.

Dwayne Haskins falling out of favor in Washington

The fine comes at a rough time for Haskins. The 23-year-old was benched in Week 4, and has plummeted down the team’s depth chart. Haskins has been inactive for the team’s past few games. Kyle Allen has started for Washington, with Alex Smith backing him up.

There are rumblings Washington could trade Haskins, who reportedly hasn’t gotten along well with new head coach Ron Rivera. While that may come as a surprise considering Haskins is a former first-round draft pick with just 11 starts under his belt, it might be best for both sides considering how far Haskins has fallen out of favor since he was benched.

