Report: Dolphins to interview Leslie Frazier for DC job

Leslie Frazier interviewed for coaching jobs with the Chargers and Raiders. He didn't get either of those jobs and remains out of work.

But maybe not for long.

Frazier, who did not coach in 2023, has an interview scheduled for this week with the Dolphins for their defensive coordinator position, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik and Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile also are candidates.

Frazier, 64, was most recently Buffalo's defensive coordinator from 2017-22. He took the year off from football, announcing last February he would return to coaching in 2024.

Frazier served as the Vikings' head coach from 2010-13, taking over as the interim coach after Brad Childress was fired and staying on in the full-time role. He compiled a 21-32-1 record with Minnesota, highlighted by a 10-6 record with a playoff appearance in 2012.