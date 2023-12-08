Report: Derek Carr cleared from concussion protocol, will start Sunday

Saints quarterback Derek Carr has taken the final step to allow him to play Sunday, clearing concussion protocol, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports.

Carr needed clearance from an independent neurologist, which he received Friday.

The Saints had listed Carr as questionable with a concussion and injuries to his ribs and his right shoulder, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Carr has 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season in New Orleans, and his 230.1 passing yards per game is the lowest of his career since his rookie season.

The Saints are 5-7 but only a game behind the Falcons in the NFC South. They play the Panthers on Sunday in what seems like a must-win.