Report: David Montgomery likely to miss time with rib injury

Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with a rib injury and it looks like he may not be back in the lineup right away.

Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that initial X-rays were negative, but that Montgomery was having more tests done. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports on Monday morning that Montgomery is expected to miss some time.

Montgomery had six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 19 yards before leaving the game.

The Lions were already without Jahmyr Gibbs and Zonovan Knight because of injuries, which left Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo as the available running backs for the rest of Sunday's game.