Report: Date announced for annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout between Xavier, UC

Cincinnati's biggest day of college basketball has a date for the 2024-25 season.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Crosstown Shootout will be played on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Fifth Third Arena between Xavier and Cincinnati.

Source: The annual Crosstown Shootout between Cincinnati and Xavier will be played on Saturday, December 14th at Fifth Third Arena. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 13, 2024

December brings the 92nd meeting between Xavier and UC. The Bearcats lead the all-time series, 51-40. Xavier has won five consecutive games in the rivalry after pulling out an 84-79 win at Cintas Center last season.

"It’s the biggest game on our schedule. It’s the most meaningful game to our fans, former players and students," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said leading up to last season's matchup.

UC has not won at Xavier since 2001 and the Bearcats' last victory in the rivalry was in 2018 at Fifth Third Arena.

Xavier's Miller is 5-2 all-time in The Shootout while UC head coach Wes Miller is searching for his first win over the Musketeers (0-3).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Report: Date announced for 2024 Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout