Report: D.J. Wonnum suffered a partially torn quad

The Vikings' playoff chances got slimmer in Sunday's loss to the Lions and any hopes of defying the odds won't be helped by a report about the severity of edge rusher D.J. Wonnum's quad injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's loss that he had "great concern" about Wonnum's condition and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he suffered a partial tear of the quad during the 30-24 loss. That likely ends Wonnum's season.

Wonnum tied his career high with eight sacks this season and he also recorded 62 tackles, six passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. The 2020 fourth-round pick is set for free agency this offseason.

The Vikings also saw wide receiver Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and defensive back Mekhi Blackmon depart with injuries on Sunday. Their statuses will be updated this week.