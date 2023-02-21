Report: Cowboys 'intrigued' by Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Having a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott isn't stopping the Dallas Cowboys from potentially pursuing another signal caller.

The Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star QB C.J. Stroud, according to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated.

"I don't know the 'how,''' the source said. "But (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud.''

Prescott, who is making $31 million in 2023, enters the third year of a four-year deal with the Cowboys. His current cap number of $49.13 million will increase to $52.13 million next year.

Stroud along with Alabama's Bryce Young, are considered two of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft.

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick but aren't expected to pursue a new quarterback, which means the pick could be traded. The Cowboys would be an unlikely suitor with the No. 26 overall pick, but they do hold all of their own future first-round picks.