Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will not be suspended following meeting with Goodell

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be suspended for his role in an incident in May in Las Vegas, the league announced.

Veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote broke the news first on the matter.

The NFL investigation included speaking to witnesses and examining documents. As part of the final review, a source said Goodell used the incident to reinforce with Elliott the standard of conduct expected and the consequences of failing to conform. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) July 3, 2019

In the incident in question, Elliott was seen knocking down a security guard at a music festival in Vegas. The guard, a 19-year old man named Kyle Johnson, wished not to press charges against Elliott.

It’s possible that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who met with Elliott this week to discuss the incident, asked the star running back to issue an apology as part of getting off without a suspension.

Elliott did just that and wrote on Twitter that he was sorry for his role in the incident and that he “worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”

Elliott also said he apologized to Johnson in his Twitter statement.

History apparently played no role in the discipline

Elliott was subject to review under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, just as he was back in 2017 amid questions about alleged domestic violence involving Elliott and this then-girlfriend. For his role in that incident, Elliott was suspended for six games in a case that was appealed by the team before being held up eventually.

Some felt that Elliott’s past might have led to a suspension this time around, but it appears he might have escaped without having to miss any games in 2019.

