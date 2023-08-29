Report: Cowboys begin cuts with 3 bench players ahead of deadline

The Cowboys’ 53-man roster isn’t officially due until Tuesday, but the team began delivering difficult news on Monday evening to a few would-be players.

Center Alec Lindstrom, defensive end Ben Banogu, and tight end Seth Green have been informed by the club that they won’t be making the team.

All three developments were reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Additionally, all three men appeared in a list of 36 players that Cowboys Wire predicted would be cut, traded, or moved to IR/PUP ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Released: DE Ben Banogu

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ben Banogu (94) and head athletic trainer Jim Maurer during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Banogu signed with Dallas in June after spending four seasons in Indianapolis. A former second-round draft pick, he grew up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and graduated from TCU.

In 50 games with the Colts, Banogu tallied 29 tackles, three TFLs, six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.

But the Cowboys were blessed to have a very deep group of defensive ends this summer, including DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Dorance Armstong, Dante Fowler Jr., and Chauncey Golston, plus rookie prospects Vili Fehoko, Durrell Johnson, and Tyrus Wheat. Oh, and some guy named Micah Parsons also spends considerable time at DE, even though he’s listed as a linebacker.

In the numbers game at this key position in 2023, Banogu came up short.

Waived: TE Seth Green

Jun 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Seth Green (87) practices reception drills at minicamp at NRG Stadium. Some players are wearing the Guardian Cap in effort to reduce avoidable head contact. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Green played his high school ball in Texas (in Allen, as a quarterback) and finished his college career at the University of Houston. After spending 2022’s camp with the Texans, Green was signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad last October as Dalton Schultz was dealing with an injury.

The 25-year-old did not see any game action during his time in Dallas but was signed to a futures contract in January. Green found himself in a crowded and talented tight end room during this offseason, however, with Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon, second-round draft pick Luke Schoonmaker, and undrafted rookie Princeton Fant stacking the odds against Green making the cut in 2023.

Waived: C Alec Lindstrom

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Alec Lindstrom (65) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lindstrom signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2022. A product of Boston College, he came with an NFL pedigree: his brother Chris plays for Atlanta currently, his uncle Dave played for Kansas City once upon a time, and his father and another uncle also spent time in the league.

The 300-pounder was a practice squad fixture for most of 2022 and was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Cowboys in January.

Tyler Biadasz looks to continue as the starting center moving forward, with Brock Hoffman still eyeing a backup role and Matt Farniok also able to fill in at the position.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire