Report: Colts have ‘no firm decision’ on Carson Wentz

The 2022 offseason has officially begun for the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL following the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII. Now, it’s time to work toward a decision regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

Before Sunday’s big game arrived, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen dropped somewhat of a bombshell that was a mixture of both opinion and a report.

While his “report” said nothing definitive about the Colts trading Wentz, instead saying it will “probably” happen, there is always the possibility a move is made.

However, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported Sunday that “no firm decision” has been made when it comes to Wentz’s future with the team.

Regarding the future of Colts QB Carson Wentz, here is what I know from a league source: The Colts are considering their options at the position, but no firm decision has yet been made. A potential deadline is March 19, when an add'l $7M of Wentz's salary becomes guaranteed. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 13, 2022

At this point, everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Teams couldn’t officially contact each other about potential trades until the Super Bowl ended so it’s hard to truly separate fact from opinion with the entire situation.

The Colts could very well move on from Wentz this offseason if they find a suitable trade partner. They could also cut bait before March 18 if owner Jim Irsay pressures the front office enough.

Or the Colts could sit down and come to the conclusion that Wentz is still their best option for 2022 with the opportunity to move on without penalty after that season.

Any one of those options could be the decision for the Colts. But right now, it’s probably too early to definitively know what will happen at West 56th Street.

The next month or so should be an interesting one as more reports and speculation come out. Buckle in because it’s going to be a wild ride.

