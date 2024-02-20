Report: CJ Bell has set up a Rutgers football official visit for late May

One of the top athlete prospects in the Northeast is set to take an official visit to Rutgers in late May.

According to Brian Dohn of 247Sports who originally broke the news, Bell will be visiting Rutgers in late May for an official visit. A 6-foot-1, 160-pound defensive back, More is the No. 7 recruit in Connecticut in the 2025 class.

He plays for St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut).

Bell has a very solid offer list that includes Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State and Rutgers among others.

Rutgers currently has three committed players in the 2025 recruiting class. Two players have verballed this month in three-star linebacker Talibi Kaba (the No. 12 player in New Jersey who holds offers from Boston College, Duke and Iowa State) and three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah (whol holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M)

The last time Bell was on campus was in mid-October when Rutgers scored three touchdowns in the second half to complete an incredible 27-24 comeback win over Michigan State.

He talked with Rutgers Wire about that win and his experience visiting the Scarlet Knights for gameday:

“It was great. We were dancing in the rain during the comeback,” Bell told Rutgers Wire after his visit. “And dancing in the locker room after the game. I had a lot of fun.”

Rivals also ranks Bell as a three-star.

