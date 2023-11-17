Report: Browns won't sign Joe Flacco immediately

The Browns worked out free agent quarterback Joe Flacco on Friday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, though, reports that the Browns will not sign Flacco today.

It makes sense given Flacco wouldn't be involved in the Week 11 game plan anyway.

"So, Flacco will head home and both sides can assess," Fowler wrote.

The Browns will sign a third quarterback to go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker in the quarterbacks room. Thompson-Robinson will start Sunday.

Flacco made four starts for the Jets last season and went 110-of-191 for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.