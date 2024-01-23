Report: Brian Griese, Klint Kubiak interviewed for Saints offensive coordinator

The Saints' search for a new offensive coordinator includes a pair of 49ers assistant coaches.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and offensive passing game specialist Klint Kubiak have interviewed with the team. The Saints fired Pete Carmichael at the end of the regular season.

Griese joined the 49ers in 2022 after more than a decade as a broadcaster. During his playing career, Griese quarterbacked Michigan to its last national title before this year's win and played for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Kubiak succeeded his father Gary as the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 and spent 2022 as the Broncos quarterbacks coach. He had previous coaching stints with both clubs and also worked at Texas A&M and Kansas at the collegiate level.