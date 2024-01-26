Report: Brandon Staley to interview for Dolphins DC, Rams also have interest

The Packers are not the only team interested in speaking with former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Staley is set to interview with the Dolphins for their defensive coordinator vacancy over the weekend. Plus, Staley has drawn interest from the Rams for a potential reunion with their former DC after Raheem Morris was named Falcons head coach.

Staley was fired in December after amassing a 24-24 record as Chargers head coach. The team’s best defensive finish was No. 20 in yards and No. 21 in points in 2022.

But Staley directed an elite unit with the Rams as the team’s defensive coordinator for the 2020 season. Los Angeles finished at No. 1 in yards allowed and points allowed that season. The club was No. 1 in passing yards allowed and No. 3 in rushing yards allowed, as the team went 10-6 and defeated the Seahawks in the wild card round.

Before becoming the Rams defensive coordinator, Staley was the Bears outside linebackers coach from 2017-2018 and the Broncos outside linebackers coach in 2019.