Report: Boston Celtics interested in signing Euroleague forward Nigel Hayes

The Boston Celtics are interested in bringing on EuroLeague wing and Wisconsin product Nigel Hayes per Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham, with the 6-foot-8, 26-year-old forward returning the interest after working out with the Celtics this week.

Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest with Zalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League and EuroLeague last season while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc and 89.4% from the free-throw line, potentially providing a potential lower-usage, low-cost option at the three and the four in the Celtics’ rotation. Given the team’s lack of proven depth at the power forward position, Hayes could be an intriguing solution that won’t beat up the team’s cap sheet too much.

Given the club’s rapidly rising payroll cost with star forward Jayson Tatum’s rookie extension kicking in and their designs on re-signing veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier, such a move makes a lot of sense if the team believes the Ohio native can stay on the floor at the NBA level.

Source confirms that the Celtics had Nigel Hayes in for a workout this week. @Carchia was first to report. Hayes impressed during the workout, and there is interest on both sides in regards to a roster spot — there have been no summer league discussions at this point. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 23, 2021

