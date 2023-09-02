Report: Bosa contract by Week 1 not ‘slam dunk' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Those within the 49ers organization remain optimistic Nick Bosa's holdout will come to an end soon, as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year remains away from the team while awaiting a lucrative contract extension.

And even though it's a matter of when, rather than if, San Francisco and Bosa will come to an agreement, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday there's a possibility negotiations could extend beyond the 2023 NFL season opener.

"People I've talked to believe that he will be the highest-paid defensive player in the league, above [Aaron] Donald's 31-plus million," Fowler said. "If they can get this at the finish line, the 49ers would like to push this through before Week 1, but not a slam dunk.

"A deal of this magnitude has a lot of nuance to it that they have to shake out with the structure, the guarantees and all that."

While 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful a deal can get done in time for Bosa to be at practice next week, the clock is ticking. San Francisco's Week 1 game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh is set for Sept. 10, and the team certainly wants its best player on the field come game day.

But the difference between the two parties currently stands at "less than $4 million per year," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Thursday, noting it's a gap Bosa and the 49ers have been trying to bridge for a while now.

Bosa showing up out of shape isn't a point of concern on San Francisco's end, as the defensive end works out at his offseason home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. But with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in the mix this season, a week of practice under the All-Pro's belt couldn't hurt.

As the wait continues, Shanahan doesn't have a drop-dead date in mind for when Bosa would need to report in order to play Week 1.

“I’ve never had to make that decision before. I won’t make that until I see him," Shanahan told KNBR on Thursday. "I’m going to do everything I can to hope that he plays against Pittsburgh, but I can’t make that decision until you see a guy out there.

“Hopefully we get a chance to get him into practice next week. If he is, that’ll make it a much easier decision for us.”

