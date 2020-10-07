Report: Blow-up with J.J. Watt led to Bill O’Brien firing

Barry Werner

Things tend to fall apart when teams lose. The Houston Texans are no different, according to a report.

Star defensive lineman J.J. Watt had enough of Bill O’Brien and his coaching style the week of the Steelers game and went off on the coach, per John Granato of ESPN Houston radio.


The Texans are 0-4 heading into Week 5 and O’Brien got the pink slip this week. Romeo Crennel is the interim coach.