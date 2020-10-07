Report: Blow-up with J.J. Watt led to Bill O’Brien firing

Things tend to fall apart when teams lose. The Houston Texans are no different, according to a report.

Star defensive lineman J.J. Watt had enough of Bill O’Brien and his coaching style the week of the Steelers game and went off on the coach, per John Granato of ESPN Houston radio.

A source tells me that JJ Watt and Bill O’Brien had a heated exchange on the practice field the week of the Steelers game in which JJ called BOB out for his coaching ability. It began a player revolt that ended up getting BOB fired. — John Granato (@johngranato) October 7, 2020





The Texans are 0-4 heading into Week 5 and O’Brien got the pink slip this week. Romeo Crennel is the interim coach.

Bill O'Brien got into an argument with defensive end J.J. Watt and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on the practice field along with verbal altercations with other staff members during his final weeks as coach-general manager before being fired, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 7, 2020



