Report: Bills fine Shaq Lawson for shoving fan in Philadelphia

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson apologized after shoving a fan during an interaction at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12 and he has reportedly been disciplined by the team for his actions.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills have fined Lawson. The amount of the fine was not reported, but Pelissero adds that the matter is now considered closed.

That indicates the league will not be taking any further action against Lawson, who said that the fan in question was "making life threatening remarks towards us and our families."

Lawson has 10 tackles and a sack in 11 games with the Bills this season.