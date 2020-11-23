Report: Joe Burrow has torn ACL, MCL, additional damage in knee

The damage to Joe Burrow’s knee may be worse than everyone expected.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was carted off the field on Sunday after taking a nasty shot to his left knee, and an MRI has reportedly revealed extensive damage.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Prior to the MRI, the team reportedly suspected that Burrow tore his ACL. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Monday’s MRI showed there were multiple major issues beyond that, including a torn MCL and other “structural damage.”

Recovering from a torn ACL typically takes six to nine months. Given all the other issues with Burrow’s knee, that timeline may be extended.

Ryan Finley, who took over for Burrow in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, is likely to be the team’s quarterback the rest of the season.

Joe Burrow's knee injury is reportedly worse than initially feared. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

