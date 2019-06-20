Report: Anthony Davis among several stars to join LeBron James in 'Space Jam 2'

LeBron James has finally assembled his super team and it’s not the Los Angeles Lakers ... yet. James has reportedly recruited Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and others to star with him in “Space Jam 2,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On top of those four, Charania says Damian Lillard, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike and “several more NBA and WNBA players” will appear in the film.

It’s unclear what roles those players will have in the movie. Charania mentions Davis, Lillard, Nneka Ogwumuke, Tauasi and Thompson are expected to play “key roles.”

If “Space Jam 2” follows the plot of the first movie, that group could be the players who lose their talent to the Monstars. That’s speculation on our part for now. There haven’t been many details revealed about the movie yet, though that didn’t stop us from predicting James’ cast mates.

Could James be telling us something with his player selection? It’s curious that both Davis and Thompson will be in the film. Prior to Davis’ trade to the Lakers, James made it no secret he badly wanted to play with Davis.

James also dropped hints at wanting to play with Thompson, drafting him as part of his not-so-subtle strategy during the All-Star draft. Thompson tore his ACL during the NBA finals, though that may not impact his status on the market.

All of this could mean nothing, of course. But given James’ willingness to recruit players in the past, his choices here are curious.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

