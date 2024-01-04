Report: Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel fight opens "big can of worms" for ESPN

Aaron Rodgers hasn't done much on the football field this season. This week, he's done plenty off it.

Rodgers's suggestion that ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is on the Jeffrey Epstein client list has opened a "big can of worms" for ESPN, reports FrontOfficeSports.com. The item cites an unnamed ESPN source.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Pat McAfee apologized for the show’s role in Rodgers's remarks about Kimmel. Rodgers has remained silent. He'll presumably address the situation next Tuesday, when he next appears on McAfee's show. However, if Rodgers feels compelled to apologize, he could post something on X, whenever he wants.

Apart from the potential liability Rodgers has incurred by linking Kimmel to Epstein, Rodgers's remarks could prompt Disney to tell ESPN to ban Rodgers from McAfee's show.

“Rodgers has a deal with McAfee’s show that would be tough to void," the unnamed ESPN source told FrontOfficeSports.com. "Both Rodgers and McAfee don’t care about repercussions.”

McAfee, based on his comments from Wednesday, definitely cares about repercussions. Otherwise, he wouldn't have apologized for something he didn't even say.

The only remaining question is whether Rodgers will apologize and, if not, whether that will increase the heat on ESPN to sever ties with Rodgers. Even if Rodgers apologizes, it remains to be seen whether Kimmel will accept it and move on.