Report: 49ers offer to Brock Wright includes $6 million in guaranteed money

Details about the 49ers' bid to sign Lions tight end Brock Wright as a restricted free agent continue to filter in on Saturday.

Word that the 49ers had signed Wright to an offer sheet on Friday was followed by a report that the NFC West club would pay Wright $12 million over three seasons, but there were no other details about the structure of the deal. On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal includes $6 million in guaranteed money.

The Lions tendered Wright a contract for $2.985 million for the 2024 season. They have a right to match the 49ers' offer, but would not be due any compensation if they pass because Wright was tendered at the lowest level. They have five days after the offer sheet is signed to decide whether to match or not.

Wright had 43 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in 41 games for the Lions over the last three seasons. He had one catch for 29 yards in the playoffs earlier this year.