Premier League title race fixtures: Remaining games for title contenders

Everything is set up for one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Premier League title races in history.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are going head-to-head down the final stretch of the 2023-24 season and there is so little between the trio.

On paper, Liverpool have the easier schedule and have the advantage and extra motivation to see off Jurgen Klopp with a title.

Yet in recent history Manchester City have shown they can kick on and sprint to the finish to win it all. Arsenal haven't been in this situation for a long time but maybe that is to their advantage? Also, Mikel Arteta's side have the toughest schedule out of the three but have risen to the occasion whenever called upon against the big boys this season.

There are no matches left between the three teams, so this is all about who can stay the course and keep their nerve to win it all.

In theory this trio should win-out but we all know the Premier League, especially at this time of the season, doesn't work like that.

Remaining schedules for Premier League title contenders

Arsenal schedule

Sunday April 14, 11:30am: Aston Villa (H)

Saturday April 20, 2:30pm: Wolves (A)

Tuesday April 23, 3pm: Chelsea (H)

Sunday April 28, 9am: Tottenham (A)

Saturday May 4, 10am: Bournemouth (H)

Saturday May 11, 10am: Manchester United (A)

Sunday May 19, 11am: Everton (H)

Liverpool schedule

Sunday April 14, 9am: Crystal Palace (H)

Sunday April 21, 11:30am: Fulham (A)

Wednesday April 24, 3pm: Everton (A)

Saturday April 27, 7:30am: West Ham (A)

Saturday May 4, 10am: Tottenham (H)

Saturday May 11, 10am: Aston Villa (A)

Sunday May 19, 11am: Wolves (H)

Manchester City schedule

Saturday April 13, 10am: Luton Town (H)

Thursday April 25, 3pm: Brighton (A)

Sunday April 28, 11:30am: Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday May 4, 10am: Wolves (H)

Saturday May 11, 10am: Fulham (A)

Sunday May 19, 11am: West Ham (H)

Tottenham (A) - TBD