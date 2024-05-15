Remainder of Kempsville varsity baseball season forfeited over allegations of racism and harassment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The principal of Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach confirmed in a letter to parents that the boys varsity baseball team’s season ended early, resulting from an investigation into allegations of racism.

The message from principal Melissa George says, in part, “Due to the ongoing investigation and findings regarding the allegations of racism, hate speech, and harassment, the decision has been made to forfeit the remainder of the 2024 Kempsville High School varsity baseball season.”

The Kempsville Chiefs varsity baseball schedule now shows all games since May 2 listed as canceled.

According to the school district, the letter addressed to “Kempsville High School Varsity Baseball Players and Families” was sent on May 6.

Principal George wrote that she made this decision in collaboration with varsity baseball coach John Penn.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox spoke with Coach Penn. He confirmed he is still employed at Kempsville High School, but when asked if he was still the baseball coach, he directed all further questions to the school system.

When Andy asked if there were team members who stood up against racism, Penn said ‘no comment’ and again directed questions to the school.

10 On Your Side reached out to school officials. A spokesperson confirmed that the team forfeited the rest of the season. She would not provide additional information on what she described as “student disciplinary matters,” but did add, “it is our hope that the 2024-25 school year will bring a stronger varsity baseball team that represents the core values of Kempsville High School and VBCPS.”

In her letter, Principal George cited VHSL Rule 27-8-1 for her decision to forfeit the remainder of the season. “Under VHSL Rule 27-8-1, I am compelled as principal to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship and to follow the VHSL handbook and where it does not exist, I must act accordingly. I have reprinted Rule 27-8-1 below.”

27-8-1 PRINCIPAL’S RESPONSIBILITY RULE – Final authority and ultimate responsibility in all matters pertaining to interscholastic activities of each school, both athletic and nonathletic, shall be vested in the principal who acts under authority granted by the division superintendent of schools. The principal’s responsibilities shall include, but shall not be limited to, the following:

27-8-2 Control:

(1) The principal shall exercise control over all interscholastic contests in which his/her school engages. It is his/her responsibility, as well as that of his/her coaches, faculty members and all representatives of his/her school, to practice the highest principles of sportsmanship in all interscholastic relationships with visiting coaches and official representatives, contest officials, visiting contestants and the general public, as well as to expect a sportsmanlike attitude toward visitors on the part of his/her school and community.

