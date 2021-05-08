Regrading 49ers’ 2018 NFL draft class

Draft grades are a popular exercise immediately following a team’s selections, but we don’t get the true impact of a draft class until they’ve had a few years in the league.

We did initial grades for their 2021 picks, but we also went back three years to the 2018 draft now that that class has logged three full NFL seasons.

One interesting note is that despite being three seasons in, there’s still a few players whose long-term futures are still up in the air. It may be worth revisiting this draft class again in a couple years to see how those players land in the wake of their first contracts.

To the picks:

Round 1, Pick 9 | OL Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

The jury is still out on McGlinchey following an up-and-down year as a pass blocker in 2020. He's consistently been a terrific run blocker though and was good enough for the 49ers to exercise his fifth-year option. If he's even an average pass blocker, he'll be a mainstay on their offensive line for a long time. On the other hand, a top-10 pick should be a perennial Pro Bowler. McGlinchey has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Grade: C+

Round 2, Pick 44 | WR Dante Pettis, Washington

The 49ers sent their second and third-round picks to Washingon to trade up for Pettis. He finished his rookie year on a high note when he posted 24 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns over his final six games. His productivity waned from there and he was eventually released in the middle of his third season. Grade: F

Round 3, Pick 70 | LB Fred Warner, BYU

Warner earned the starting middle linebacker job as a rookie. He was very good in Year 2 while helping lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth. Then in his third season he broke through with a Pro Bowl trip and a First-Team All-Pro nod. He's become arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the league. Finding players like Warner in Round 3 is how teams keep Super Bowl windows open. Grade: A+

Round 3, Pick 95 | DB Tarvarius Moore, Southern Mississippi

Moore's an interesting player. The 49ers tried moving him to corner during his rookie season, but now it appears he'll be a factor long-term as either a free safety or strong safety. Moore will go into his fourth year with only 13 starts, but there could be plenty more coming. Ideally a third-round pick would produce quicker than Moore has, but personnel on the roster and an early position change moved his timeline back some. Grade: C

Round 4, Pick 128 | DL Kentavius Street, NC State

Street tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout and practiced sparingly at season's end, then knee issues in 2019 caused him to miss 13 games. Last year he played in 15 contests. In his career he's yet to notch a sack or quarterback hit. Grade: F

Round 5, Pick 142 | DB D.J. Reed, Kansas State

Reed looked to be in line for a larger role with the 49ers as a nickel corner or safety before a chest injury last offseason pushed the team to waive him. Their goal was to revert him back to season-ending Injured Reserve. Instead, the Seahawks claimed him and now he plays in Seattle and intercepted a Jimmy Garoppolo pass in the 49ers-Seahawks Week 8 matchup last year. Grade: D

Round 6, Pick 184 | SS Marcell Harris, Florida

Harris played in 37 games with 13 starts during his first three seasons. He's still trying to carve out a role with the 49ers, and may have found one late last season when he started lining up as a Sam linebacker. Harris hasn't been great when he's played, but the fact a sixth-round pick is still hanging around and possibly vying for a starting role in his fourth year isn't bad. Grade: C

Round 7, Pick 223 | DL Jullian Taylor, Temple

Taylor was a late-round gamble who flashed a ton of athleticism in his brief stints of playing time. He played just 12 games for the team though before an injury late in 2019 sidelined him for the rest of that season and all of 2020. He was waived with a failed physical designation during the 2020 campaign. Grade: D-

