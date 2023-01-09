Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow headline 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class

The College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 was announced Monday ahead of the national championship game.

The group features 18 players and four coaches and is headlined by two Heisman Trophy winners, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and USC running back Reggie Bush.

Tebow won the Heisman in 2007 and also helped lead the Gators to two national championships during his time in Gainesville. Like Tebow, Bush won two national championships and the Heisman Trophy during his college career, though many of his accomplishments — including the Heisman — were later vacated following a controversial NCAA investigation.

Though he’s still not considered an official Heisman winner, Bush will now be a Hall of Famer following a vote from the National Football Foundation, which runs the College Football Hall of Fame.

Other notable figures included in the 2023 class include Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney, Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, Missouri receiver Jeremy Maclin and former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt.

Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)

The class was chosen from a ballot of 80 players and nine coaches. The official induction will take place at the annual NFF awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said NFF chairman Archie Manning. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Players

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

Coaches