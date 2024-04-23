Reduced three-week ban for Scotland full-back Rollie

Chloe Rollie will miss Scotland’s final Six Nations game in Ireland following a three-match suspension for her red card in the win over Italy.

The full-back was shown a yellow card in the last minute of Saturday's 17-10 success in Parma, but the dangerous clear-out was then upgraded to red.

The disciplinary committee reviewing her case chose the low-end entry point of six weeks for the offence and that was reduced further based on "exemplary record, good conduct and having shown immediate remorse".

The other matches Rollie will miss are both for her club Loughborough Lightning.

Meryl Smith is likely to return to the starting line-up for the trip to Belfast, having had the number 15 jersey for the opening win over Wales and following defeat to France.