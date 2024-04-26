Red Sox start 3-game series with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (16-9, second in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-12, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (3-0, 0.84 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (1-0, 0.66 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -110, Cubs -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Boston has gone 3-7 at home and 14-12 overall. The Red Sox rank second in the majors with 33 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Chicago has a 6-6 record on the road and a 16-9 record overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.71.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads the Red Sox with seven home runs while slugging .667. Wilyer Abreu is 13-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has seven doubles and a triple for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 12-for-31 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.