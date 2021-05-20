Which receiver will have the most fantasy upside in Miami?
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza takes a deeper look at the Dolpgins receiving core and decides who could be a great value for fantasy owners in 2021
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski is joined by MLB.com's Sarah Langs to take a deeper dive into two of the game's most impactful players for fantasy managers.
These three Steelers need to have huge 2021 seasons.
Andy Behrens is back with his latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, led by power-bat Adam Duvall.
Louis Cangiano goes over tonight's top MLB plays for a four-game daily fantasy slate starting at 7:05 pm ET. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
The Dolphins added some interesting pieces this offseason, but it's not clear what kind of fantasy impact the team will make in 2021. Our analysts take a closer look.
Ronald Acuna is doing it all for the Braves and fantasy managers. Scott Pianowski takes a look at the outfield landscape in his latest Shuffle Up.
It's safe to say that this is one of Tim's best performances ever ...
UConn has extended women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma's contract through 2025 in a deal worth $15 million, school officials announced Friday. Athletic director David Benedict said the five-year extension is retroactive to April 2020 and includes an annual base salary of $600,000. “Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years,” Benedict said in a statement.
Miami Dolphins sign offensive tackle Timon Parris
D.J. Short discusses J.D. Davis' pending return and Nico Hoerner's strong start to the season in the newest edition of Waiver Wired. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is one of the most impactful players in the league but rarely hears his name mentioned in those conversations.
TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively. Affini seemed the likely winner in the final 300 metres but Nizzolo did well to chase him in his slipstream before slingshotting past his compatriot for victory.
Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.
Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.