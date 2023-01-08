Recee Fox slams Kings-Lakers refs on Twitter after controversial non-foul

Recee Fox slams Kings-Lakers refs after controversial non-foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings found themselves at the center of another NBA refereeing controversy after their 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

De'Aaron Fox inbounded the ball with 3.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter and fired off a shot from half-court as time expired. As the clock expired, the Kings star was livid after a foul wasn't called on the play and he wasn't alone.

Recee Fox, De'Aaron's wife, sounded off on Twitter when the Kings' star didn't get a foul call on the game's final shot.

Lol. — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) January 8, 2023

You call that with game on the line lolllll https://t.co/bAG9FMmpOi — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) January 8, 2023

The criticism from Recee didn't stop there.

Additionally, she called out the fouls that referees called on Domantas Sabonis and noted that the Kings' big man should be getting calls on offense.

Ima get in trouble with my father for this. But it has to be obvious right. The calls on Sabby and the fouls he doesnâ€™t get on the other end. As an all NBA caliber player and all star. https://t.co/b1RioDgyAn — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) January 8, 2023

Finally, Recee ended her criticism of the officials by pulling out the receipts.

She spotlighted that missed foul call on Kevin Huerter by Klay Thompson on the final play of the Kings' 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 7, which the NBA confirmed should have been a foul.

Same ref that called that foul with the game on the line correct? So he owes us two right? https://t.co/adU5E6zOws — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) January 8, 2023

Sacramento will have their answer soon when the NBA's Last Two Minute Report becomes public.

The NBA either confirms the non-foul call on De'Aaron or acknowledges that the official should have blown the whistle and let De'Aaron head to the free throw line for three free throws to win the game.

Nonetheless, the Kings will need to bounce back from the frustrating loss to the Lakers as they face off against the Orlando Magic on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.