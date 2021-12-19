Recap: Washington men’s basketball snaps losing streak in 64-56 victory over Seattle
Pac-12 Networks’ AJ Kanell and Eldridge Recasner recap Washington men's basketball 64-56 victory over Seattle on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. finishes with his second career double-double after grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds and scoring 17 points against the Redhawks. UW improves to 5-4 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.