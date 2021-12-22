Recap: Will Richardson pours in team-high 19 points, Oregon men's basketball closes out non-conference play with victory over Pepperdine

Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Ben Braun recap Oregon men's basketball 68-59 victory over Pepperdine on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Eugene. Senior guard Will Richardson finishes with a team-high 19 points and seven assists against Pepperdine. Oregon ends non-conference play at 7-6 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.