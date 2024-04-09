Real Madrid stun Man City before Foden limps off in Champions League classic

England team-mates Phil Foden (left) and Jude Bellingham embrace following a pulsating Champions League quarter-final first leg - Getty Images/David Ramos

There was drama enough over the course of this evening to sustain two great Champions League ties and yet this epic quarter-final still has one more act to go next week in Manchester, and another great reckoning for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team.

They had the lead, they lost it, they regained it – and eventually a first-time hit by Federico Valverde from the right gave Real Madrid a draw. A wonderful goal to end the evening, and yet it may not even have been the best of the night. All three of Manchester City’s were struck from outside the Real area – although in the first half City’s game was spun off its usual axis by the tempest that was the home attack.

REAL MADRID ARE LEVEL 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!



The technique from Federico Valverde 🤌#UCL pic.twitter.com/1Zr61G8GxZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

This is a Real team who will not go quietly into what is supposed to be the Manchester City era of Europe. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and the restless Jude Bellingham did for periods of the game unpick City’s usual control. Luka Modric, at 38, came on to help create that valuable third. City had that control for parts of the second half when Phil Foden and then Josko Gvardiol scored goals that restored the lead that Bernardo Silva had first seized for City in the second minute.

It was an engrossing game, without the first-leg caginess of knockout football of the past. Without Kevin De Bruyne, who went down ill before the game, City’s control was not total. In the moments that it was, they thrived but only in parts. Erling Haaland managed 20 touches – this was not the night for that particular Champions League giant. Foden scored a goal on a great European stage but hobbled off before the end with what looked like a nasty injury.

It was chastening at times in the first half for City. The numbers told them that they were experiencing a fairly standard Guardiola-orchestrated evening of possession in excess of 60 per cent and the majority of the attacks. Yet the experience on the ground was different. City were not in control in the manner to which they are accustomed.

The omission of De Bruyne felt like a big moment. But as the game developed it was the absence of the injured Kyle Walker at right-back and the adaptable defensive qualities of Nathan Ake that seemed to damage City the most.

There were less than two minutes between the two Real goals in the first half that saw them transform the mood after Bernardo’s strike sneaked inside the near post of the goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the Ukrainian’s stand-in season. That was built on City’s first notable attack of the game. Jack Grealish aimed himself at the inside-right channel of the Real defence and tried to wind his way around as many as he could before the foul eventually came.

THREE GOALS INSIDE FOURTEEN MINUTES 🤯



Rodrygo somehow squeezes it into the back of the net 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/pVrjkMJCna — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

From the free-kick, Bernardo ignored the usual interval for establishing the defensive wall and correcting the goalkeeper position before choosing an unexpected trajectory. It was low, it was near post, and Lunin was just fractionally off-guard so as not to be able to make it back across.

Real had been caught and they spent the next 10 minutes becoming increasingly indignant about the fouls they felt Francois Letexier, the French referee, was denying them. It did not help their state of mind that Aurelien Tchouameni had been booked, deservedly it seemed, for that foul on Grealish that started it all.

That said, the goals were two big blows struck in rapid sequence. First Eduardo Camavinga ran away from Grealish on the right and cut in with his left foot, to hit a shot that struck Ruben Dias and left Stefan Ortega with nowhere to go.

The second was worst for City. They lost the ball and were suddenly stranded with a high defensive line and big spaces to pass through it. Vinicius’s ball to Rodrygo in the inside-left position meant a straight race between the Brazilian and Manuel Akanji, which the latter was never likely to win. He did well enough to convince Rodrygo to double back, whereupon he slipped the ball back through the legs of Akanji. Rodrygo’s shot seemed to hit either defender or goalkeeper and slowed to a dribble before it crossed the line.

That had been a difficult first half, and yet by the time that old great Modric trotted on for the last 18 minutes of regulation time, he did so to try to rescue the game for Real. What Guardiola had done at half-time he would have to explain later. What was clear was that City looked more like City. The patient annexation of territory and the firm settling of the game’s tempo. It was all there. The chaos that Real had created in the first half blew over.

PHIL FODEN 🎯



✨ Star quality ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/D0ApSFLuTc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

There was still very little in the game, yet in midfield City were much more secure. John Stones stepped up from defence and his pass was the assist for Foden’s splendid left-footed hit. That was another great lightening bolt of individual skill – and yet, as with City when they are at their best, it felt like it was coming.

Five minutes after Foden’s goal, Gvardiol took a loose touch from Grealish’s pass and then with a swing dispatched City’s third past Lunin. Yet the Modric factor made a difference. In place of Toni Kroos, the veteran Croatian ran the ball forward, found Vinicius on the left and it was his cross for the final goal of six. The finish was a sensation from Valverde, and so back to Manchester next Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: As it happened . . .

10:37 PM BST

Phil Foden speaking to TNT Sports

On his injury:

“Just got a bad dead leg at the end, time to recover before next games so hopefully I can. For the fans it must’ve been one of the best games they could’ve watched. Two great teams with the best attackers in the world. What the fans want to see and plenty of goals.”

On Man City scoring a very early goal:

“It didn’t change the game-plan but sometimes you score too early I believe in that sometimes. They responded well with two quick goals. But this team has come a long way we don’t put our heads down we know we can come from behind. It’s a great team to be a part of. “With the possession we had they got a bit tired and there was a bit more space for me to come inside, as time went on the game seemed to open up a bit more. We grew into the game and we had some chances in the second half. Happy to make the most of my chance. Fantastic result to come here and do that.”

On knowing goal would go in as soon as he struck it:

“I did, I felt a sweet connection with it. It’s something I practice in training scoring on the edge of the area.”

Disappointed not to see out the win?

“Bit disappointed to go 3-2 up and not control it a bit more, we didn’t keep the ball off the goal kick and they scored with a fantastic strike. We can’t dwell on it there’s so many positives to take.”

10:36 PM BST

More of your views

Graham Ward : A real roller coaster of a game, some cracking goals, and, I think, a deserved result for City. All to play for.

Sean Hodges : Madrid were lucky to get a draw .. sitting back and playing counter- attacking football .. at home.

City Boy : City by far the better team. Two jammy deflections saved Madrid.

Feyd Rautha : Brilliant from City tonight..Finish Madrid off in Manchester next week.

Neale Harvey: Was Haaland playing?

10:31 PM BST

Pep Guardiola speaking to TNT Sports

"It was [just] a knock, he was grumpy with me because I made the substitution." 😁



Pep Guardiola speaks on Phil Foden's injury after that 3-3 thriller 👊



🎙️ @Becky_Ives_ | #UCL pic.twitter.com/6A360EdiZV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

10:25 PM BST

De Bruyne and Modric swapping shirts

Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric swapped shirts at full time. Modric came on in the second half for Real and made a significant impact for the hosts. De Bruyne, who was ill, did not come on for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne made sure he got Luka Modric's shirt after that game 😁#UCL pic.twitter.com/DP7rbmndFi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

10:24 PM BST

Haaland anonymous

Haaland vs. Real Madrid:



20 touches

1 shot on target

0 dribbles completed

0 assists

0 goals



Rudiger keeps him quiet once again 🔒 pic.twitter.com/FXNeeGuKqI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

10:23 PM BST

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol speaking to TNT Sports

“What a game. First time for me to play here at this stadium, amazing atmosphere and we take the result and look forward to the game at home. “Last season I faced them [Real Madrid] with RB Leipzig and this is a different team. I enjoyed playing, we knew it would be difficult but that’s our quality to play with the ball and without it too.”

On two deflected goals:

“This is football. It happens. We need to be focused after and try to come back in the game which we did. Good result in the end. Simple, control the ball. What we do the best and that’s all. Try to keep the ball and be dangerous.

On his first goal for Manchester City

“Happy for my first goal for Man City. Especially against a great opponent. Happy. First touch was not that good but in the end I thought well I’m just going to hit it and see what happens. First we have Luton on Saturday so we need to focus on that first.”

10:13 PM BST

Plenty of goals across both games

10 goals in the first two quarter-finals! ⚽️



The Champions League is back and it's beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/413OPnudk7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

10:12 PM BST

Your views

Pete Taylor : Great game and result for City. We’ll finish them at home.

NK Winter : City would probably have taken that result before the game - and they’ll be stronger when Haaland plays in the second leg. Oh, hold on…

Terry Blake : Even a top team like Real Madrid can’t stop Phil Foden from scoring - that speaks volumes - a good away performance from Manchester City against a proven top side...

David Hopkins : Jonny Stones was everywhere. Great performance yet again.

Ricardo Montalban : Great performance by City - Missed Walker in first half till Vinicius Jr ran out of gas. The City defence isn’t quite as good this season as it was last. But deserved a draw at least.

James Parker: Great referee and I can’t recall a single VAR check. I’ve just checked and it was used today……..game flowed really well

Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

10:06 PM BST

Home comforts

27 - @realmadriden have not lost any of their last 27 home games in all competitions (W21 D6), their best unbeaten run at home since September 2013 (G47 W40 D7). Scenario. pic.twitter.com/I74PVy42GL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 9, 2024

10:01 PM BST

Drama

3+ - This is only the fourth time in the UEFA Champions League that both teams have scored 3+ goals in the first leg of two-legged knockout stage tie, with the previous instance also being between these two sides (Man City 4-3 Real Madrid in 2021-22). Cinema. pic.twitter.com/lNPhxp3agb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2024

10:00 PM BST

Another assist for Vinicius Junior

Vinícius Júnior has now provided 11 assists in the knockout rounds of the Champions League:



🎯🎯🎯🎯 vs. Chelsea

🎯🎯🎯 vs. Man City

🎯🎯 vs. Liverpool

🎯 vs. PSG

🎯 vs. Ajax



9 of them have come against English opposition 👀 pic.twitter.com/jLSEhS94MB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

09:58 PM BST

FT verdict

All over at the Bernabeu and what a treat that was. City got off to a flier but soon found themselves behind and Real will probably be disappointed they didn’t make more of their dominance and chances before City hit back in spectacular fashion to lead. Valverde’s equaliser was the goal of the game. A 3-3 feast. I wouldn’t like to call the second leg.

09:58 PM BST

All square going to the Etihad

Manchester City will be at home in the second leg next week so you would say that they have the slight advantage going into the second leg with home advantage. But it is still all to play for.

09:56 PM BST

FT in north London

It is also all over in the other game tonight as Arsenal and Bayern Munich have drawn 2-2. The second leg next week will be in Bavaria.

09:54 PM BST

Full time

That is it for the first leg and it is all square going to the Etihad next week. What a dramatic night in Madrid.

09:53 PM BST

90+3 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

Just one added minute remaining.

09:51 PM BST

90 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

There will be four added minutes. Will there be another goal tonight? You would not bet against it.

09:50 PM BST

89 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

Modric plays a dangerous cross to the far post and Stones does really well with Bellingham right behind him to head behind for a corner. Real play it short and first Brahim has a shot which is blocked. It then comes to Carvajal on the edge of the box but his shot goes wide.

09:48 PM BST

88 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

Bernardo is booked for a foul on Brahim after clever footwork from the former Manchester City man.

09:48 PM BST

87 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

Foden is coming off and is replaced by Alvarez. Manchester City fans will nervously be awaiting an update on Foden from Pep Guardiola after the match.

09:46 PM BST

85 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

Foden has gone down having been caught by Camavinga and he looks in some pain.

Whilst play has been paused Joselu has come on for Vinicius Junior. Stoke fans will be wondering how their former striker has ended up at Real Madrid.

09:41 PM BST

81 minutes: Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3

Real come close to going 4-3 up. The ball is played in behind to Bellingham in the box and Stones does just enough to divert it behind for a corner, which Manchester City clear.

09:40 PM BST

GOAL! Valverde equalises for Real

Another fantastic strike in this game. Three in about 10 minutes. Vinicius Junior stands a cross to the far post and Valverde drills a volley first-time into the bottom corner. That is a superb finish, with such power and control. 3-3 and surely more goals to come.

A game that just keeps on giving. Take a bow Federico Valverde. A volley for the ages that. 3-3. Still time for someone to win it.

REAL MADRID ARE LEVEL 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!



The technique from Federico Valverde 🤌#UCL pic.twitter.com/1Zr61G8GxZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

09:38 PM BST

77 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 3

Bellingham wants a penalty as he makes a run into the box but the referee waves away the appeals and is having none of it.

09:35 PM BST

74 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 3

In north London it is now 2-2 as Leandro Trossard has equalised for Arsenal. You can follow the live action here.

09:33 PM BST

72 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 3

Carlo Ancelotti has reacted to that quickfire double from Manchester City with a double change. Modric and Brahim Diaz, formerly of Manchester City, replace Kroos and Rodrygo.

09:32 PM BST

GOAL! Gvardiol gives Manchester City the lead

Two stunning goals from Manchester City in a matter of minutes. From outside the box Gvardiol, having taken a heavy touch, curls one into the far corner and once again Lunin cannot get anywhere near it.

You have to take your hat off to City. They’d been struggling and Real looked firmly in control, then in the space of a few minutes the game turns of its head thanks to a couple of wonder strikes from Foden and Gvardiol. A big moment for Foden in a central role for such a big game with no De Bruyne. He hadn’t imposed himself and then goes and scores a goal like that. Quite brilliant.

2' ⚽️ Real Madrid 0-1 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆

12' ⚽️ 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 1-1 Man City

14' ⚽️ 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 2-1 Man City

66' ⚽️ Real Madrid 2-2 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆

71' ⚽️ Real Madrid 2-3 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆



GVARDIOL SCORES AND MAN CITY LEAD 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/8i31nBBQ1K — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

09:27 PM BST

GOAL! Foden screamer equalises for the visitors

What a finish from Foden. He takes one touch in a central position just outside the box and then sends it into the top corner. No chance for Lunin. Manchester City are level.

Stunning finish from Foden. Crashes one into top corner. Entire City team and bench celebrate together with a jubilant Guardiola jabbing a happy finger at Foden as he ran over in celebration. 2-2 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 9, 2024

PHIL FODEN 🎯



✨ Star quality ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/D0ApSFLuTc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

09:24 PM BST

63 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

An important tackle by Carvajal on Grealish earns Manchester City a corner.

They take it short and work it to Foden on the edge of the box but Manchester City lose possession.

09:20 PM BST

60 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Foden cuts in from the right across the face of the box and sends a shot goalwards, but his effort is straight at Lunin. Moments later Bernardo picks up space centrally and shoots from outside the box but again the effort is straight at Lunin.

09:17 PM BST

56 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Big chance missed by Vinicius Junior. Real switch the ball to the left and Rodrygo’s first touch is brilliant. He then plays the ball into the path of Vinicius Junior in the left-hand channel of the box. He lifts the ball too high and his effort goes over the bar. He probably should have scored there.

Almost an hour gone and Real have been fantastic value for their 2-1 lead. They really should have extended it too. City have been poor. Second best all over the pitch. Can't remember seeing Rodri and Bernardo give the ball away so much — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 9, 2024

Vinicius Junior (far left) misses a good chance for Real - Manu Fernandez/AP

09:15 PM BST

55 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Grealish whips a free-kick towards the far post and Rodri meets it, but his header goes over the bar. He probably should have hit the target there.

The Real fans are chanting Rudiger’s name and well they might. He’s been magnificent. Still a head scratcher as to why he was dropped for the 4-0 at the Etihad last season after doing a brilliant job on Haaland in the first leg here.

Antonio Rudiger has kept Erling Haaland (both pictured) quiet - Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

09:14 PM BST

53 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Chance for Real. Foden’s pass deep inside his own half pings off Rodri and falls at the feet of Bellingham inside the Manchester City box. He looks like he is going to shoot with his right but cuts onto his left. He drags his shot though and it goes past the far post.

09:11 PM BST

51 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Bernardo takes but his free-kick does not have anywhere near as much success as the one he took in the first half as it goes straight into the wall.

09:11 PM BST

50 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Grealish is fouled by Vinicius Junior and Manchester City will have a free-kick in a central position not far outside the Real Madrid box.

09:09 PM BST

48 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Grealish takes on the effort from the left-hand side of the penalty area as he cuts onto his right foot but his shot goes sailing over the bar.

09:05 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at the Bernabeu.

09:02 PM BST

Over in north London

The second half is about to get under way at the Emirates Stadium where Bayern Munich lead Arsenal 2-1. Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead but former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane have given Bayern the lead at the break. You can follow all the live action here.

08:59 PM BST

Real’s first awarded an own goal

Real Madrid’s first goal was initially given to Eduardo Camavinga but it has now been officially given as an own goal by Ruben Dias.

08:58 PM BST

Manic start

14 - Real Madrid v Man City is only the second ever knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League to see three goals scored in the opening 14 minutes, after Man City v Tottenham in April 2019 (2-2 in 11 mins). Bedlam. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2024

08:54 PM BST

HT verdict

City deservedly behind at the break. Real have been excellent since recovering from the shock of conceding that early goal. I can’t remember watching a half in which Rodri and Bernardo have given the ball away so often. Haaland has been desperately poor upfront: Rudiger is all over him. Lots to like about Real. The full backs are excellent. Camavinga has been superb. Rodrygo and Bellingham’s movement is causing City real problems. Tchouameni will miss the second leg after that early booking but he has not allowed it to affect him.

08:50 PM BST

Half time

The whistle is blown and Real Madrid lead 2-1 at the break despite going 1-0 down inside the opening two minutes.

08:47 PM BST

45 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

There will be three added minutes at the end of this first half.

A cross is sent to the back post by Manchester City and Haaland wins the header but the Norwegian striker, who has been kept quiet, is penalised for a foul.

08:43 PM BST

42 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Vinicius Junior is sent free down the left-hand side and drives into the box. He cuts onto his right but like Rodrygo previously, his shot is straight at Ortega. Real will feel they should have extended their advantage.

City are really struggling to keep the ball. Rodri and then Bernardo have both lost possession in quick succession centrally and invited more quick Real transitions. Guardiola’s reactions on the touchline tell you everything about what he thinks. He keeps dropping his head to his chest in dramatic fashion. Control is very much elusive. Real are a menace breaking at pace. There is so much talent in this side.

08:41 PM BST

40 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Real Madrid are pleading for Akanji to receive a second yellow as Rodrygo geos down holding his face but the referee is having none of it.

08:38 PM BST

37 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Bellingham needs to be careful here. He is clearly frustrated having not been awarded a few free-kicks and he has just shoved Dias over once the ball had gone. If Bellingham is booked tonight, he will miss the second leg which would be a huge blow for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Jude Bellingham (pictured) has become increasingly frustrated - Diego Souto/Getty Images

Talking of yellow cards, Akanji is booked for a foul on Vinicius Junior as he dribbled forward into the Manchester City half.

08:36 PM BST

34 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Bellingham is unhappy as he fouls he should have been awarded a free-kick for a challenge by Dias but the referee is having none of it.

Jude Bellingham gets absolutely crunched by Rúben Dias 😬#UCL pic.twitter.com/od4zI7NUO3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

08:34 PM BST

33 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Symmetry now between the two English clubs in action tonight. Like Manchester City, Arsenal took the lead but they are now 2-1 down and it is former Tottenham striker Harry Kane who has scored from the spot.

Back in Madrid it goes from one end to the other. Tchouameni makes a crucial block from a Grealish shot before Rodrygo has another effort on goal, but his shot misses the target.

Haaland’s tussle with Rudiger is an interesting watch. Rudiger won the battle at the Bernabeu last season and, so far at least, he’s doing the same. Ortega has gone long a few times to Haaland but the Real centre back is outmuscling him every time.

08:32 PM BST

31 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Chance for the home side. Carvajal finds Rodrygo on the left-hand side. Inside the box he cuts inside onto his right and fires towards goal, but his shot is straight at Ortega. He will feel he should have done better than simply hitting it straight at the Manchester City goalkeeper.

Rodrygo (left) has had a few chances to extend Real's lead - Nick Potts/PA

08:29 PM BST

27 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Over in north London in the other quarter-final first leg, Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka but former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry has equalised for the Bavarians. It is currently 1-1 just before the half-hour mark. You can follow the match right here.

08:27 PM BST

25 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

After a manic first quarter of an hour, the game has settled down and is a fair bit calmer as both sides take stock.

08:20 PM BST

19 minutes: Real Madrid 2 Manchester City 1

Valverde cuts in from the right and shoots from just outside the box, but his effort is straight down the throat of Ortega.

08:16 PM BST

GOAL! Real take the lead

120 seconds ago, Real were 1-0 down. Now they are 2-1 up. Rodrygo is sent away down the left and runs in towards goal. Akanji gets back but Rodrygo manages to squeeze the shot away. It deflects off Akanji, goes past Ortega and rolls into the far corner. Manchester City were hoping for an offside but Rodrygo was clearly in his own half when the pass was played.

THREE GOALS INSIDE FOURTEEN MINUTES 🤯



Rodrygo somehow squeezes it into the back of the net 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/pVrjkMJCna — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

08:14 PM BST

GOAL! Real Madrid level

The home side are back on level terms. Camavinga cuts in from the right and takes aim from around 25 yards out. His strike deflects off Dias, wrong-foots Ortega in the Manchester City goal and flies into the back of the net. 1-1.

Eduardo Camavinga replies for Real Madrid 🎯



This is set to be an absolute thriller 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/DWyyAljwjg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

08:08 PM BST

7 minutes: Real Madrid 0 Manchester City 1

Manchester City nearly go 2-0 up. First Haaland has a shot saved by Lunin at the near post from the left-hand side of the box and then Grealish has an effort blocked by about four Real defenders from a central position.

08:07 PM BST

5 minutes: Real Madrid 0 Manchester City 1

Valverde nearly finds Vinicius Junior inside the Manchester City box but the pass is slightly too heavy. Gvardiol comes across and hits it off Vincius Junior for a goal-kick.

08:06 PM BST

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Is also under way at the Emirates Stadium. You can follow the match here.

08:04 PM BST

GOAL! Bernardo gives Manchester City early lead

Manchester City are ahead inside the first two minutes. Bernardo takes the free-kick and catches Lunin out. There is just one man in the wall and Lunin does not cover himself in glory. He should have stopped that but the Manchester City players and fans will not be complaining.

The perfect start for Manchester City 🙌



Bernardo Silva silences the Bernabéu 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/6Oow4Lirtc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

#mcfc fans after seeing their side take a very early lead through Bernardo pic.twitter.com/s9EH746Xi3 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 9, 2024

08:03 PM BST

1 minute: Real Madrid 0 Manchester City 0

Tchouameni is booked for a challenge on Grealish not far outside the Real box. That means the Frenchman will miss the second leg and he will be on a booking for all but 34 seconds of this match.

Aurelien Tchouameni (far left) booked inside the first minute and will miss the second leg - David Ramos/Getty Images

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at the Bernabeu.

07:58 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at the Bernabeu as the Champions League anthem rings around the stadium. We are just moments away from kick-off.

My favourite football stadium in the world in full voice pic.twitter.com/RtCtXnj23w — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 9, 2024

07:54 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Substitutes: Kepa, Fran, Militao, Nacho, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Diaz, Guler.

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.

07:52 PM BST

Live from Madrid

The City players’ names have just been read out and the PA finished by announcing their coach is Pep Guardiola and the jeers and whistles were absolutely deafening. Suffice to say the former Barcelona coach is not the most popular in these parts.

07:48 PM BST

Bellingham vs Rodri

"He's probably the greatest number six on the planet right now!"@themichaelowen discusses the Jude Bellingham vs Rodri battle tonight ⚔️#UCL | 🎙️ @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/rG2iP5Z7E6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

07:48 PM BST

Real warming up

07:41 PM BST

Home side’s preparations stepping up

07:40 PM BST

De Bruyne ill?

There was some surprise when the Manchester City team news dropped that Kevin De Bruyne was on the bench. It is now emerging from Madrid that De Bruyne is ill, which is why he is not in the starting XI. It is unclear at this moment in time if he will be fit enough to play at all tonight.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to TNT Sports and has revealed De Bruyne has been sick. Guardiola also said he is unsure if De Bruyne will be able to play any part tonight.

"He arrived here in the locker room and started to vomit." 😬



Pep Guardiola discusses why Kevin De Bruyne was dropped to the bench tonight ❌#UCL pic.twitter.com/SG8yVtRP8D — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

07:36 PM BST

Bellingham starts for Real, unsurprisingly

Jude Bellingham is named in the starting XI for Real Madrid tonight and it is safe to say he has hit the ground running in his first season in La Liga, scoring 20 goals in all competitions so far. Our very own Jason Burt has written about how Bellingham has already eclipsed David Beckham at Real Madrid.

07:31 PM BST

Out to warm up

The Manchester City goalkeepers are out to warm up at the Bernabeu. Despite Ederson being back fit again, Pep Guardiola has opted for Stefan Ortega in goal.

07:25 PM BST

Hosts have arrived

07:20 PM BST

Advantage Manchester City?

Manchester City have only lost 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟭𝟮 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 against Spanish clubs in all European competitions 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0sYwy7gMIV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

07:16 PM BST

Roof closed

Real Madrid have been granted permission to close the Bernabeu roof for their #UCL knockout match against Man City tonight in an attempt to boost the atmosphere 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/IbMBzu13sB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

07:11 PM BST

Increased security around the Bernabeu

Police officers cordon off the road outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium - Andrea Comas/AP

Security has been stepped up amidst a terror threat - David Ramos/Getty Images

Police have stepped up security around the Bernabeu - Burak Akbulut/Getty Images

The police in Madrid have stepped up their security measures - Rodrigo Jimenez/Shutterstock

07:07 PM BST

Live from Madrid

The omission of Kevin De Bruyne is a surprise in one sense and not in another. His two goals against Crystal Palace at the weekend pointed towards a return to form but Guardiola has probably made his decision based on the Belgium midfielder’s performances in the recent draws against Liverpool and Arsenal. De Bruyne, despite providing the clever assist from the corner for John Stones to score against Liverpool, was poor in both games. He was substituted to his considerable anger at Anfield and was very subdued in the goalless draw against Arsenal, unable to impose himself on the game and hounded off the ball on a few occasions by Declan Rice. Real have been playing with an extra recognised midfielder this season and Guardiola’s selection suggests he wants players who are going to keep the ball. They lose De Bruyne’s ability to conjure something from nothing with that, though.

07:06 PM BST

Full team news

Real Madrid have had a nine-day rest before tonight’s game and they make two changes from their 2-0 win over Atletico Bilbao. Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior come into the starting XI.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Substitutes: Kepa, Fran, Militao, Nacho, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Diaz, Guler.

Manchester City make four changes from their 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic come in. Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench. Stefan Ortega starts in goal, with fit-again Ederson on the bench.

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.

06:57 PM BST

Inside the home dressing room

06:55 PM BST

Live from Madrid

There is no Kevin De Bruyne in the starting XI for Manchester City - a big call for Pep Guardiola who has clearly seen something to concern him. De Bruyne scored twice against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all come into the side from the XI that started against Palace.

06:52 PM BST

Manchester City team news

Your City squad tonight! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Akanji, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity pic.twitter.com/OE8Vktnbw0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 9, 2024

06:32 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

06:31 PM BST

Outside and inside the Bernabeu

Couple of hours before kick off outside the Bernabeu #realmadrid v #mcfc pic.twitter.com/8EJ1ziFMCM — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 9, 2024

Despite the heightened security threat, there is little sign of concern among supporters outside the Bernabeu. There are thousands camped out the ground, the atmosphere already building, and the Real fans appear to have answered calls to don white for the game. It’s a sea of white. These big Champions League nights always attract a big police presence at the Bernabeu but it’s clear the authorities are taking no chances amid warnings of an alleged terrorist threat from Islamic State. Fans are being thoroughly searched before entering the ground and it’s the same for the army of media and photographers here.

Inside the revamped Bernabeu with the roof closed pic.twitter.com/UMLfwhPos1 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 9, 2024

The revamped Bernabeu is quite the sight inside. The retractable roof is closed, as it was for the second leg of Real’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig, as the 14-time European champions bid to create as intimidating an atmosphere as possible. The capacity will be around 85,000 tonight, far higher than when these sides met in the semi finals two years ago and City imploded late in their second leg. They obviously made amends in the semi finals last season with that spectacular 4-0 second leg thrashing of Real en route to winning the competition in Istanbul. It’s a very different Real now. They’re unbeaten in 35 games in all competitions this season and in Jude Bellingham have a young midfielder of the very highest class.

06:28 PM BST

Real Madrid team news

06:27 PM BST

Manchester City fans chanting amid heavy police presence as they make way to Bernabeu stadium

06:19 PM BST

Match preview

Manchester City’s quest to defend their Champions League crown takes them to Madrid for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against 14-time winners Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

These two sides have met in the knockout stages in the last two seasons. In 2022 Real Madrid staged a dramatic comeback in the semi-finals to overcome Manchester City before Pep Guardiola’s side comprehensively beat Real 5-1 on aggregate in last year’s semi-finals on their way to winning the competition. Ahead of the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to “hurt and punish” Real Madrid.

“It’s the same managers, but we have new players and they have new players, so they will be completely different games. We have a little advantage with the second leg at home, where we play strong and are incredibly confident, but we have to play 90 minutes here and the games are long for different reasons.

Manchester City are looking to defend their Champions League crown as they travel to Madrid tonight - Oscar J. Barroso/Getty Images

“They will be able to press high, so aggressive, so dangerous. Everybody knows their strengths and they have incredible pace. We cannot come here just to control the game. We have to come here to try to hurt them, to punish them, to let them feel we are here and score goals. That is what we have to do. But we are talking about Real Madrid, who have the ability to control many aspects of the game. We have to impose our game with who we are.”

Despite tonight being his 200th game as a manager in the Champions League, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is nervous ahead of the match.

“Yes, very nervous. The hours before a match are a time when you have to suffer. I was thinking the other day that defeat is suffering and victory is happiness, but it’s not that way. Victory is relief. It’s happiness if you win trophies, but an isolated victory is a relief. You’re calmer and happier the days after, but suffering is part of your job. It’s what keeps you alive. It’s fuel for me.”

Manchester City will be without Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake, who have not travelled to Madrid. Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is a doubt for tonight’s match after being substituted at half-time of Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Goalkeeper Ederson could play for the first time since the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on 10th March.

Team news to follow shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.