Get ready for June's North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby with Builder's Day in late April

The North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby returns for its 86th year of racing and family fun in downtown Mansfield.

This year's Soap Box Derby is scheduled for June 22 at 9:30 a.m. Racers will drive their cars on North Main Street between Fourth and Sixth streets. June 23 is the rain date.

Former Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker, right, and Lucas Mayor Todd Hall competed in a celebrity race at the 2022 North Central Soap Box Derby in downtown Mansfield. Theaker, competing for his ninth year, won the race.

The soap box derby is open to children between 7 and 18 who live in Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.

The event offers two divisions: a stock division for racers 7 to 13 and a super stock division for racers 9 to 18. Winners of each division will race July 20 at the First Energy All American Soap Box Derby in Akron.

2023: North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby races into downtown

Russ, Ruth Kinsey have volunteered for more than four decades

This is Mansfeld resident Ruth Kinsey's 49th year helping to organize the derby. The race has taken place at that location since 1993. Her husband, Russ Kinsey, has volunteered even longer, she said.

Action from the 2023 North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby.

Builder's Day set for April 27-28 at Richland County Fairgrounds

Ahead of race day, new racers can build their cars and racers from previous years can update their cars on Builder's Day April 27-28 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Look for derby signs when you arrive at the fairgrounds. Lunch will be provided. Both days will be noon to 4:30 p.m.

If your last name begins with M-Z, your Builder's Day will be April 27. If your last name begins with A-L, your builder's Day will be April 28, according to Ruth Kinsey. Participants will work on their own cars. Any racer is invited and encouraged to attend to make any necessary updates so they will be ready for inspection. There will be knowledgeable derby people on hand to assist racers.

Deadline to order a car kit is Sunday

Deadline to order a car for the 2024 race is Sunday. Call Ruth Kinsey at 419-564-3304. She said the sponsor fee is due by this date in order for the North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby Association to order the kit or parts and have them available for the participants on Builder's Day.

The 2024 rule book and plans are available at www.soapboxderby.org. Sponsors are Skipper Buds and Meyer Bait of the Port Clinton area.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @lwhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby kit order deadline is April 21