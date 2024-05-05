Readers sound off on dueling Russian NHL players, Knicks coverage and protest destruction

Heed what these Russian hockey stars represent

New Hyde Park, L.I.: Though hardly noticed, the first-round showdown between Alexander Ovechkin and Artemi Panarin (“Rangers finish Caps,” April 29) involved the most pro- and anti-Putin Russian stars in the NHL. It was poetic — Panarin scored the game-winning goal to finish a sweep of a team whose executives and fans turn a blind eye to their superstar’s support of the Russian president.

Panarin became the highest profile Russian athlete to criticize Putin in a captivating, wide-ranging 2019 interview. Panarin asserted not supporting Putin’s government given the lack of freedom of speech and adherence to any rule of law. A couple of years later, Panarin appealed for Alexei Navalny to be freed. It was unprecedented for such a prominent sports celebrity to challenge Putin — from St. Petersburg.

In contrast, Ovechkin has flown home each off-season and made visible appearances for Moscow’s hockey and soccer teams, both called Dynamo, and which have close ties with the successor to the KGB (the FSB). Last June, he received the aptly named award Gratitude of the President of the Russian Federation. In prior years, Ovechkin championed Putin’s 2014 incursion into Ukraine and sent Putin this message after annexing Crimea: “[W]e respect your actions and will support you in everything always because we also love our country!!!”

Panarin’s bravery warrants action by a neglectful press, who should pick up the mantle he can carry no longer. They should start by focusing on the Instagram profile picture Ovechkin shares with Putin and attempt to get an answer on why the photo is allowed to remain. Further, fans should think twice before cheering Ovechkin’s chase for 894 goals, which he is 41 shy of. Sean Roman Strockyj

Late games

Briarwood: Regarding the Daily News coverage of the N.Y. Knicks, the article “Plenty to blame for late Knick collapse” (May 2) was all about what the coach’s Wednesday film session will be. Kristian Winfield’s article (“In critical Game 6 against Sixers, the answers lie within,” May 2), as usual, was repeating details of the injuries suffered by the team. Friday’s Sports Final had absolutely zero about Thursday night’s game where the Knicks won the series. Granted, the game ended close to midnight, but on the newsstand, the front page of the other N.Y. tabloid (which I would never read) had the team as the headline. What is it? Do you have a fixed time for reporting? Cliff Mitchell

Go digital

Tarrytown, N.Y.: To Voicer Dennis Burge: You are still picking up the paper, that is the dilemma. Get with the times and purchase yourself a digital subscription. The coverage was on the front and on the back of the paper. And there were two great articles describing the game by Kristian Winfield. By the way, Kristian is now a must-read on any news regarding the Knicks. You will always find the latest version of the paper for you to upload on the app. I think this would be a much better option for you than reading the N.Y. Post. Stephen Talenti

Econ 101

Hamilton Square, N.J.: To Voicer Steve Michaud: Thanks for the economics lesson everyone seems to need. Supply, demand and shortages are the major controlling factors in pricing. Wars are an ever-increasing factor. No politician of any party has a control button — they only wish. If you really want to grasp an understanding of how a capitalistic society works, try a little education. It’s easy to yell at an easy target. You get no wiser, just hoarse. Eileen T. Johnson

Question his character

Manhattan: Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, makes an excellent case in his op-ed (“After Weinstein reversal, bolster sex crime law,” May 3) for changing New York law to allow testimony in sexual assault trials about the defendant’s past conduct from his victims even if they have never brought formal charges. It was, after all, the fact that current law bans such testimony that got Harvey Weinstein’s conviction overturned. Here’s a follow-up thought: It’s common practice in such trials for defense attorneys to go after the accuser’s sexual history, trying to portray her as a libertine who never says no. If her past is fair game, why isn’t his? Why can the jury hear allegations about her behavior but not about his? Robert Laird

Ridiculous

Bayside: There is a man who answers to the name of Donald Trump who is in a hush money trial. Yet, he is also running for president of the United States! Sorry, but this does not compute. Are we, the people of this country, the laughingstock of other countries or what? Sarah Alboher

Lowered expectations

Sayville, L.I.: In 2004, presidential candidate Howard Dean yelled “yee-aw” after a primary win and was run out of the race on a rail for being looney and unpresidential. In 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump boasted on tape about grabbing random women by the genitals, and he was elected president. Seven years, one insurrection and more than 90 indictments later, he is once again neck-and-neck in the race for president. Are we so stupid and hypocritical as a nation to allow this morally repugnant lowlife to even be considered again? What is the defect in peoples’ minds who support him? If we haven’t already bottomed out electing him once already, how low can we go? Where is the bottom? Is there even a bottom or is it a black (or orange) hole? Michael Hooker

Problem solved

Whiting, N.J.: My missing Sunday paper nightmare was finally rectified thanks to Amy, the district manager in our area. She personally delivered my April 17 paper on April 21 after local carriers repeatedly misdelivered it. Many thanks, Amy, and as you so jokingly said, “May we never have to speak again!” Judy Bevan

Inflated figure

Long Beach, L.I.: Re “NJ contactor sentenced for stealing $600M in Hurricane Sandy scam” (May 3): It’s “contractor” and the amount is $600K, not $600M. $600M is more than half a billion dollars. Robert Sanchez

Free to disrupt?

Clearwater, Fla.: While former President Donald Trump is under a gag order, student protesters can rant, rave and yell “death to America, death to Israel” and shout their vile and repulsive antisemitic chants. They can threaten, harass and intimidate Jewish students and block them from classes. They can destroy property without consequences. Even when they are arrested, they are released the same day and back to protesting. The radical pro-Hamas Jew-haters who hate America as well have more rights than Trump, who hasn’t even committed a crime. JoAnn Lee Frank

There to learn

Lindenhurst, L.I.: I absolutely believe in freedom of speech! However, if someone is a terrorist or encouraging terrorism, I don’t believe they should be allowed to riot on our streets and campuses. We have students attending the school to learn something decent and become part of our society. Their rights are being violated. If I were to stand out there screaming death to queers (a term I understand we can now say) or transgenders, I am sure I would be locked up and dragged away. These people are threatening an entire country! They have an absolute right to leave whenever they want — show them the door! Louise Perrotta

Barrier to entry

Greenburgh, N.Y.: I suggest that all colleges include in their admissions application a mandatory essay asking potential students to highlight how they would react to an antisemitic incident or expression of bigotry and hate on campus. Will the student be a follower and participate in a violent protest, or a leader and encourage fellow students to go along? The essay should be a factor in the college admission process. Institutions of higher learning should try hard to only accept students to their schools who will treat fellow students with respect and dignity, and who won’t tolerate antisemitism or any form of bigotry. Paul Feiner

Brute force

Darien, Conn.: To Voicer Chris Lyons: Have you seen the damage that the overprotection at Hamilton Hall received the other evening? Besides many illegal broken windows, the contents of the rooms were destroyed and a gun was even fired. Is this what our police officers are trained to do when arresting a mere 30-plus peaceful and legal demonstrators? As members of The Voice of the People, they have the First Amendment on their side. Dan Singer