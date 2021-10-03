REACTION: Twitter goes crazy over Pac-12 refs and blown calls in Oregon’s 31-24 OT loss to Stanford

You never want to blame the referees for a loss because there are plenty of other reasons why Oregon suffered its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Stanford in overtime.

But on the Cardinal’s last offensive drive in regulation, there were plenty of “questionable” decisions from the Pac-12 officiating crew. From Kayvon Thibodeaux’s targeting call that turned out to be an ejection to Brandon Dorlus being flagged for roughing the passer where he barely touched the quarterback.

Then the most egregious call came on 4th-and-goal where Mykael Wright was called for pass interference in the end zone with no time remaining. It looked like Wright was pushed instead of him doing the pushing. The call caught the eyes of people on Twitter, and rightly so.

I’m tired of every year the Oregon Stanford game actually just being Oregon vs. PAC-12 refs #OREvsSTAN #Pac12 — Jessica (@jesslittle12) October 2, 2021

Stanford jumped for a false start, Oregon players pointed, official had his flag in his hand, didn't throw it, so Stanford kept playing. First down at the Oregon 3. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) October 2, 2021

The pac 12 refs gave Stanford this game — The Geko (@Thegekoman) October 2, 2021

Breaking News: Pac-12 refs upset #3 Oregon, Stanford takes credit — Angelo Ridolfi (@UOPac10) October 2, 2021

(3) Oregon – 24

PAC 12 refs – 31 — . (@michael_lfc21) October 2, 2021

I don't believe, after all these years, that the Pac-12 can't get better refs. They've been consistently bad for so long and nothing has ever been done about it. — Ryan (@Camden409) October 2, 2021

And just like that the pac-12 can say goodbye to the playoff thanks to the refs. Glad Stanford won their national championship — Kieran Harrington (@KHarr75) October 2, 2021

KT was not targeting… And PI never should of been called classic PAC 12 refs — Teli Lousi (@teli_tubby77) October 2, 2021

That is HANDS DOWN the WORST game I have ever seen. 🤦🏼‍♀️ From the refs, to the coaches (both teams), to the players (both teams), to the dude running the clock. What a complete waste of four hours.

(Also, is someone, ANYone, ever going to do anything about the PAC 12 refs?) — Barbara Curtis (she/her/hers) (@babsinmac) October 2, 2021

@Kliavkoff nice job George! Pac 12 refs are awesome! — Tim Gray (@TimmyG50) October 2, 2021

PAC 12 refs doing PAC 12 things. — Bills_Fan_X (@jtbarabasz) October 2, 2021

I would like to be the first to congratulate the pac 12 refs on the upset win over the #3 team @BarstoolDucks — Cody Richards (@Codtr1ch) October 2, 2021

No clue why the Pac-12 refs don’t protect their own. You think Bama or Ohio State is getting that PI called on them on the last play the game? Hell no. Well, they ain’t calling it if it’s us and not Stanford. — 😷WazzusJobu😷 (@WazzusJobu) October 2, 2021

I hope those Refs never officiate a Pac-12 game again, that was pathetic. — Luke Mitchell (@lukemitch_) October 2, 2021

PAC-12 refs have been the worst for 20+ years and they deserve whatever happens — $ingle Entry $wami (@LBoogieOnSports) October 2, 2021

