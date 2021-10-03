REACTION: Twitter goes crazy over Pac-12 refs and blown calls in Oregon’s 31-24 OT loss to Stanford

Don Smalley
·3 min read

You never want to blame the referees for a loss because there are plenty of other reasons why Oregon suffered its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Stanford in overtime.

But on the Cardinal’s last offensive drive in regulation, there were plenty of “questionable” decisions from the Pac-12 officiating crew. From Kayvon Thibodeaux’s targeting call that turned out to be an ejection to Brandon Dorlus being flagged for roughing the passer where he barely touched the quarterback.

Then the most egregious call came on 4th-and-goal where Mykael Wright was called for pass interference in the end zone with no time remaining. It looked like Wright was pushed instead of him doing the pushing. The call caught the eyes of people on Twitter, and rightly so.

List

Everything we know following Oregon's 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford

Recommended Stories