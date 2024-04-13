Rays yield 5 home runs in lopsided loss to Giants

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays’ offense continued to struggle, and their bullpen imploded Saturday as the Giants snapped an MLB-high seven-game home-run drought with five in an 11-2 rout at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (8-7) suffered their worst loss of the season in front of 17,411, as they managed just one extra-base hit. Tampa Bay has now gone two games without a home run and has just three over its last nine games.

The Giants (6-9) had not homered since April 5 but got four in a four-inning span Saturday. Thairo Estrada and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered off starter Ryan Pepiot in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively. Thairo and Jorge Soler then homered off Chris Devenski in the seventh as the game got out of hand.

Devenski allowed six runs on five hits and three walks in two innings of work, adding to the Rays bullpen’s horrible start.

A night after the relievers seemed to turn a corner by putting together five scoreless innings in a 2-1 win, they again struggled to throw strikes. Devenski walked the first three batters he faced after taking over for Pepiot in the sixth inning.

Along with the worst ERA (5.83) in the American League going into the game, the Rays bullpen had issued the most walks (37) in the AL.

The Giants made Devenski pay for those walks when Mike Yastrzemski chopped a ground ball past a diving Curtis Mead at second base, scoring two runs. Devenski then gave up a ground-rule double to Patrick Bailey to score another run.

Devenski got out of the inning thanks to a tremendous unassisted double play by shortstop Jose Caballero. After Devenski struck out Nick Ahmed, Jung Hoo Lee drilled a line drive back up the middle that Caballero snagged before diving back toward second base to catch Bailey before he could get back to the bag.

After giving up the solo shot to Soler and two-run homer to Estrada in the seventh, Devenski’s day was finished. Trying to spare their beat-up bullpen, the Rays turned to catcher Ben Rortvedt to pitch the eighth and ninth innings. He gave up a solo homer to Matt Chapman to lead off the ninth.

The bullpen’s struggles overshadowed a decent start by Pepiot, who allowed four runs on five hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out six. The right-hander generated 15 swings-and-misses, including nine against his four-seam fastball.

The Giants first reached Pepiot on Michael Conforto’s run-scoring double in the first. They then ended their home-run drought, as Estrada hit a solo shot in the fourth and Wade added a two-run shot in the fifth.

Meanwhile, the Rays’ offense was held in check by Giants right-hander Logan Webb, who allowed just one run on six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The Rays scored their lone run off Webb when Jose Siri singled to lead off the third, moved to third on a Rortvedt single and scored when Yandy Diaz hit into a double play.

Rene Pinto’s sacrifice fly off San Francisco reliever Nick Avila in the eighth gave the Rays their second run.

