Rays get off to good start but lose to Red Sox again

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays got off to a better start Tuesday, scoring more runs and rapping more hits in the first inning than they did in all of Monday’s series-opening game.

But it didn’t matter, as the result was the same, a second straight loss to the Red Sox, this time 5-2.

That made for a third straight loss overall, dropped them back to .500 at 25-25 and pushed them back into fourth place behind Boston. After taking three of four from the Red Sox last week in Boston, the Rays need a win Wednesday to avoid being swept.

The Rays scored two in the first and took a 2-1 lead into the sixth when the Sox tied it on a Jarren Duran home run.

The Sox took the lead for good with two runs in the eighth off reliever Jason Adam, though it wasn’t all his fault.

Speedy Ceddanne Rafaela led off with single and stole second, then Duran walked. Wilyer Abreu rolled a single up the middle, scoring Rafaela and sending Duran to third.

The Rays made a play that worked when Rortvedt threw to second and Brandon Lowe tagged Abreu when he came off the base after reaching safely without sliding.

Tyler O’Neill struck out and Rafael Devers was intentionally walked.

Then the Rays made a play that didn’t work as Devers broke for second with two outs. Rortvedt threw down again, Lowe grabbed the throw and with Devers pausing, fired back to the plate. But his throw bounced and Duran slid in safely.

The Sox added a homer in the ninth by Reese McGuire.

The Rays struck fast to take the 2-0 lead.

Josh Lowe, batting leadoff with Yandy Diaz not in the starting lineup, singled and Randy Arozarena followed with a double.

With one out, Isaac Paredes lined a ball that went off the top of third baseman Devers’ glove, scoring both runners. Jonathan Aranda followed with an infield single, but the Rays got nothing else as Amed Rosario grounded into a force-out at third and Richie Palacios grounded to second.

The Sox got one right back off Rays starter Zack Littell as Devers singled, McGuire drew a two-out walk and Vaughn Grissom delivered an RBI-single to center.

The Rays didn’t do much after that against Sox right-handed starter Cooper Criswell. Jose Siri had a leadoff single in the second, then got called out for going way out of the baseline on Austin Jackson’s grounder to second, leading to a double play.

They didn’t get another runner on until Jackson walked with one out in the fifth (his third time on base in 28 plate appearances), and another hit until Paredes singled with one out in the sixth.

Littell, coming off a rough-for-him outing (four runs in five innings) against the Red Sox, got on a pretty good roll, retiring 10 straight.

That streak ended loudly, however, as Duran hit a 427-foot, 110.9-mph homer to center.

The Rays did end Devers’ streak of consecutive games with a homer at a Red Sox-record six.

The major league record is eight, shared by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. There were six players who had streaks of homering in seven straight games: Jim Thome, Barry Bonds, Kevin Mench, Kendrys Morales, Joey Votto and Mike Trout.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.